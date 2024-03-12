Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $42.61.
Institutional Trading of Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
