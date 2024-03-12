Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

