Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $30.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th.

LUV stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

