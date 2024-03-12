SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,281. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

