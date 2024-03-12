SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Euclidean Capital LLC

Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 39.7% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $182,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.58. 7,011,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,721. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

