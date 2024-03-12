SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.40

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 140420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

