SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 1,731,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

