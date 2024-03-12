SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,901. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

