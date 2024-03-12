SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.00

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

