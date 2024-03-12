Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

SPLK stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

