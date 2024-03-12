SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,699 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 65,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

