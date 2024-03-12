STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Raymond James set a C$6.25 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.39.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

TSE STEP traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,654. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.