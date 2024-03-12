Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Trading Down 11.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

ALXO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $675.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $8,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.