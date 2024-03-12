Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,099 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,861 put options.

In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 8,140,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $597.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

