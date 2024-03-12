StockNews.com Downgrades Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

TAYD stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

