StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

EVBG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.