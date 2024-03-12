StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

