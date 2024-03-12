StockNews.com Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

DMC Global Stock Up 2.0 %

BOOM opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DMC Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

