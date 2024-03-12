StockNews.com Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

