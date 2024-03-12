Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $253.85 million and approximately $60.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.02 or 0.05583990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00019303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,006,795 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

