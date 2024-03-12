Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.