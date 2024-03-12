Sui Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Sui has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $375.53 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.59366279 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $363,231,224.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.