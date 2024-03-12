Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 14th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,858. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.