SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SuperCom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 184,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,348. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

