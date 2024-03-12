Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

