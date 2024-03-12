Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.