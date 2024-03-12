Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 14th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,316. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

