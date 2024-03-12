Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,227,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,711 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $314,115.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,433,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.