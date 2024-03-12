Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.0 days.
Talanx Stock Performance
Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$63.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.89. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$62.53 and a 12-month high of C$69.45.
About Talanx
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.