Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.0 days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of TNXXF remained flat at C$63.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.89. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$62.53 and a 12-month high of C$69.45.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

