Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.