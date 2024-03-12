Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.