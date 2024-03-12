TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $14.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,292,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

