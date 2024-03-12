Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 67.2% in February

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the February 14th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 2,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 51,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.16. Ternium has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ternium’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

