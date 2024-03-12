Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $755.00

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 11045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,485.88%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

