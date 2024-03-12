Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

