Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

