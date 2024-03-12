Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $88.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,726,772 coins and its circulating supply is 973,974,472 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

