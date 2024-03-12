The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 45,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,878. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

