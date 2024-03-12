The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 45,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,878. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
