The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Raised by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chemours were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10,530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 221,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,168,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 133,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,822. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.