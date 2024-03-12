The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2,940.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 416,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $88,690,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 2,468,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,613,223. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

