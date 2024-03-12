The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.19. The stock had a trading volume of 621,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

