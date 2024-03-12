The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,283. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.