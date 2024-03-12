The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,283. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
