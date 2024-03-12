The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,656,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,846 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $30.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

