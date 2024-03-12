The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Update

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the February 14th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marygold Companies Price Performance

Shares of MGLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. Marygold Companies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

