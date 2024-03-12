The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 710,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.