Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0926 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $600.15 million and approximately $39.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00070375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,477,672,348 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

