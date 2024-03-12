THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is Neo Ivy Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17,121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

THO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

