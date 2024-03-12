Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,517,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.