Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 200.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

