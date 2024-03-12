Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

