Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 165 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

REG opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

