Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$135.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH opened at C$123.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$127.77.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.2183206 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,925. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

