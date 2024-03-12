Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$87,361.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 77,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on TOT

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.